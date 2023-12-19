Lansing police officers receive mental illness awareness training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It can be one of the hardest calls for police officers to handle - responding to someone having a mental health crisis.

That’s why Lansing police officers got a lesson on how to best help a person suffering from mental illness.

It’s part of a nationwide campaign to educate police on the people they serve.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a massive explosion of mental and behavioral health calls. People don’t call the police on their good days, it’s after some kind of trauma,” said LPD social Work Supervisor Jessica Martin.

LPD has signed onto the One Mind campaign, which requires 20% of the department to be trained on crisis intervention, and every officer must get mental health training.

Departments are also required to have a written plan detailing procedures for dealing with someone having a mental health crisis.

