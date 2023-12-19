Advertise With Us

Lansing police officers receive mental illness awareness training

Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises
Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It can be one of the hardest calls for police officers to handle - responding to someone having a mental health crisis.

That’s why Lansing police officers got a lesson on how to best help a person suffering from mental illness.

It’s part of a nationwide campaign to educate police on the people they serve.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a massive explosion of mental and behavioral health calls. People don’t call the police on their good days, it’s after some kind of trauma,” said LPD social Work Supervisor Jessica Martin.

LPD has signed onto the One Mind campaign, which requires 20% of the department to be trained on crisis intervention, and every officer must get mental health training.

Departments are also required to have a written plan detailing procedures for dealing with someone having a mental health crisis.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Charlotte man dies in Calhoun County crash
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-car crash near MLK Jr. Blvd, EB entrance to I-96
St. Johns Police cruiser
Charges filed in St. Johns holiday trolley incident
Numerous crashes impacts traffic on EB I-94 near Mattawan exit, police say
GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency receives $2.6 million to fight fraud
Capital Area District Libraries accepting applications for 2024 Student Success Initiative Scholarship Program
Some Meridian Township land preserves receiving new names, improved signage
Authorities identify man who died in Blackman Township apartment fire