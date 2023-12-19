Jackson County Jail Millage back for second try

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After a failed millage proposal last year, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is back for a second try.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will decide if a proposed jail millage will proceed.

From safety concerns for officers to a lack of beds and sewage leaks, those are just some of the problems the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hopes to address with a proposed tax hike.

“We’ve had staff hit with sewage. I’m talking raw sewage. We’ve had our booking area flooded out with feces and urine on multiple occasions,” said Captain Anthony Stewart, the Jackson County Jail Administrator.

Stewart has had feces and urine drip into his office. It’s broken monitors, among other things, leading them to place collection trays for sewage on top of ceiling tiles.

“If you look at our insurance provider, MMRMA, they’ve actually stated this is the worst jail in the state of Michigan, and we have about 85 jails in the state of Michigan,” said Capt. Stewart, noting that MMRMA is the insurance provider for all jails in the state.

For the average homeowner in Jackson, a value just under $170,000, this millage would increase taxes by 19 cents a day. For those with a home worth 200,000 dollars, it would be an increase of 91 dollars a year.

“This is for public safety, and that’s really what this is all about. We are the only facility in this county that takes in people who have been arrested. If we can’t adequately service that, then there’s going to be a detriment to public safety,” said Gary Schuette, the Jackson County Sheriff.

Saying if this millage is passed, the money would help them reduce assaults on staff, eliminate structural safety concerns, and increase their ability to arrest people for misdemeanor crimes.

“So if you’re tired of people breaking in your barns, you’re tired of people committing crimes that maybe aren’t as serious as a felony, we need this jail so we can have the capacity to manage our inmates, and it’s long overdue,” said Capt. Stewart.

With outdated and broken equipment in an older building, they hope they’re to create a safe environment for their public safety department.

They attribute last year’s failure to a lack of time to inform the public.

