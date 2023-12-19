Ingham County clerk encourages voters to sign up for permanent mail ballot list

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum is encouraging voters to sign up for the state’s permanent absentee ballot mailing list.

“After the passage of Proposal 2 of 2022, it has become clear that the voters of the State of Michigan want to make participating in our democratic process as hassle-free as possible,” said Byrum. “In addition to 9 days of early in-person voting, and voting in-person on Election Day, the Permanent Mail Ballot List allows voters to have an absent voter ballot sent to them automatically before every single election.”

The Permanent Absent Voter Ballot Application List allows Michiganders to receive an absentee ballot ahead of every election.

To sign up for the list, click here or visit your local clerk’s office.

