Advertise With Us

Ingham County to build affordable, eco-friendly modular home

The future house is on Fairview Avenue in Lansing’s eastside.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Land Bank taking a run-down, empty lot and turning it into a taxable modular home.

The future house is on Fairview Avenue in Lansing’s eastside.

It’s 1,400 square feet with three bedrooms, one and a half baths, a basement and a shed.

The Ingham County Land Bank, which is building the energy-efficient home, says it’s designed to be affordable housing.

The Ingham County Housing Trust Fund and the MSHDA Mod Program are paying for the home. Look for it on the market early next year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Charlotte man dies in Calhoun County crash
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-car crash near MLK Jr. Blvd, EB entrance to I-96
St. Johns Police cruiser
Charges filed in St. Johns holiday trolley incident
Numerous crashes impacts traffic on EB I-94 near Mattawan exit, police say
GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Tips on avoiding holiday traveling stress
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting
As millions of Americans prepare to travel for the upcoming holidays, it can be stressful as...
Tips on avoiding holiday traveling stress
Fieger Law announced Tuesday they filed a $100,000,000 lawsuit in Federal Court against the...
City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting