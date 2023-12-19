Ingham County to build affordable, eco-friendly modular home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Land Bank taking a run-down, empty lot and turning it into a taxable modular home.

The future house is on Fairview Avenue in Lansing’s eastside.

It’s 1,400 square feet with three bedrooms, one and a half baths, a basement and a shed.

The Ingham County Land Bank, which is building the energy-efficient home, says it’s designed to be affordable housing.

The Ingham County Housing Trust Fund and the MSHDA Mod Program are paying for the home. Look for it on the market early next year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.