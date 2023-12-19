Advertise With Us

How To Truthfully Enjoy Your Retirement

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Living in retirement should be enjoyable.

In fact, your objective in retirement should be happiness and here to discuss Mike Douglas the President of Life Plan Financial Design.

Mike highlights and outlines how having a successful retirement plan can allow you to check off items on your list that you have always wanted to do.

If you want to make sure your game plan will get you to and through retirement, Mike has a great offer for you.

Right now, for the first 5 callers with savings of $500,000 or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you.

This will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement, a game plan to get you where you need to be.

The number to call is 517-200-3330.

For more information, visit https://mylifeplanfinancial.com/.

