Holiday spirit shines through with impressive Christmas display in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is just six days away as of Tuesday, and if people are looking for some holiday fun, there is a place in Williamston that they can check out.

It is a barn full of everything from reindeer to the Grinch who stole Christmas.

The best part, it is completely free for the whole family to enjoy. Cheryl Underwood is known in the Williamston community for her over-the-top decorations. In October, she created a Halloween display, and on Nov. 1, she switched out her skeletons for reindeer.

Her display has thousands of lights, and she even offers free goodies like water and cookies for everyone who steps through the barn doors. But the fun does not stop there. Families also have a chance to take pictures with Santa Claus as he visits every night.

Underwood said she has spent about a month getting things ready.

“Long hours a whole lot of long hours ten or twelve days sometimes and on the weekends and evenings sometimes we were here till 1 o’clock in the morning, but it’s so fun,” said Cheryl Underwood. “There are very few free things in the world and there are a lot of family that can’t afford things that are special and so I love to be able to bring free fun family time to families that can and can’t afford it”

The Christmas Barn will be open every night from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 23. It is located at 3494 Burkley Road in Williamston.

On Monday, Underwood was awarded the ‘Making Spirits Bright Award’ by State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou for bringing joy to the community through her holiday display.

