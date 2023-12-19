Advertise With Us

Haslett native Blake Lampman returns to East Lansing area in game vs. Michigan State

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Haslett native Blake Lampman made his return to East Lansing with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last night. Lampman played 33 minutes and scored 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

The senior from Haslett has only played five games this season due to injury. Lampman is averaging 9.8 PPG, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Lampman grew up going to Michigan State Women’s hoops games at the Breslin Center and watching MSU play on his TV. After the game Lampman said he maybe one day he will get the chance to work for Izzo who he grew up watching.

