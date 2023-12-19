Advertise With Us

Four Spartans Headed to Sweden

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michigan State hockey players have qualified to play in the World Juniors Tournament, December 26-January 5 in Sweden. They will miss the Spartans’ two games in next week’s Great Lakes Tournament in Grand Rapids. Goaltender Trey Augustine and winger Isaac Howard will compete for Team USA. Tommi Manisto is a member of Team Finland and Maxim Strbak will play for his native Slovakia. MSU opens GLI play on December 28th at 7pm against Ferris State. The entire GLI Tournament will air live on WILX TV.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Charlotte man dies in Calhoun County crash
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-car crash near MLK Jr. Blvd, EB entrance to I-96
St. Johns Police cruiser
Charges filed in St. Johns holiday trolley incident
Numerous crashes impacts traffic on EB I-94 near Mattawan exit, police say
GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

Latest News

MSU's Lorenzo Pinili
Michigan State’s Lorenzo Pinili Tops 2023 Junior Boys’ Points List
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Signing Recruits on Wednesday
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Lions Say 2024 Tickets Are in Demand
December 18, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights