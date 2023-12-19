Four Spartans Headed to Sweden

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michigan State hockey players have qualified to play in the World Juniors Tournament, December 26-January 5 in Sweden. They will miss the Spartans’ two games in next week’s Great Lakes Tournament in Grand Rapids. Goaltender Trey Augustine and winger Isaac Howard will compete for Team USA. Tommi Manisto is a member of Team Finland and Maxim Strbak will play for his native Slovakia. MSU opens GLI play on December 28th at 7pm against Ferris State. The entire GLI Tournament will air live on WILX TV.

