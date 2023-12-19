Former Piston Eric Montross passes away from cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former Detroit Piston’s player and legendary North Carolina basketball star Eric Montross passed away Sunday. Montross was surrounded by the people that he loved when he passed by his home in Chapel Hill. He was diagnosed with cancer in March and received a lot of support when he battled the disease.

Montross won the National Championship in 1993 when the Tar Heels took down Michigan. Over four years with UNC, Montross averaged 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

After college, he was selected in the first round of the 1994 draft by the Boston Celtics. Then he went on to play for the Pistons from 1997–2001.

