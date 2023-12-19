Flagstar Bank donate 667 JATA bus passes to Jackson Interfaith Shelter Residents

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) was given $500 for the purchase of 667 bus passes for the senior, adult, and teen residents of the Jackson Interfaith Shelter.

The passes were gifted by the diversity, equity, and inclusion committee from local Flagstar Bank diversity team members, according to JATA in a press release. This is aimed to make transportation easier for people and families at the shelter as they work towards rebuilding their lives.

“We are so grateful to Flagstar Bank for blessing the shelter with the purchase of bus tickets! Especially in the cold winter months, supporting our clients’ transportation needs, many of whom are parents with kids of all ages, is crucial as they work towards long-term stability,” said Jackson Interfaith Shelter CEO Steve Castle.

