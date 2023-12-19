FBI responds to bomb threat towards East Lansing Synagogue

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An East Lansing Jewish Synagogue is dealing with the second violent threat towards its congregation in just a few short months.

On Sunday morning, Congregation Shaarey Zedek received an email saying bombs were in their place of worship. Those at the synagogue quickly contacted authorities, who determined there was no current threat to the congregation or the general public.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking, each and every time we hear of a threat,” said Kristin Stroble, the Pastor at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church.

As pastor, Stroble is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Association of Greater Lansing. In light of the recent threats and the war between Israel and Hamas, the group is raising money for security improvements at local Muslim and Jewish congregations.

“One of the costs that I don’t have is security, but they do. Every time they gather they have to worry about whether their people are safe,” said Stroble.

The Rabbi at Shaarey Zedek tells News 10 that it is her understanding, that other congregations across the state and country received this emailed threat.

“There’s horrific things happening overseas, but here we can say that we are committed to loving our neighbor and to speaking out against hate, bigotry, and antisemitism and islamophobia,” said Stroble.

The FBI released a statement Sunday, saying “The FBI is aware of numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a synagogue is made. The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately by calling 911, the FBI at 1-800-CallFBI (1-800-225-3421), or online at www.tips.fbi.gov.”

The Rabbi at Shaarey Zedek says she’s been working on security improvements for several years, and that it’s a difficult time for all.

“I was just sad, and angry because as a Christian, and really as all of our faiths, we believe that our call is to love our neighbor as our self,” said Stroble.

Raising funds to help local faith groups make security improvements, so all Mid-Michiganders can pray in peace. If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here and putting the dollar amount across from the ‘Interfaith Security Costs Fund’ category.

The Secure Community Network is a homeland security and safety initiative for the Jewish community. They report that over the weekend, about 200 false bomb threats were made toward synagogues across the U.S.

