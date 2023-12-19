Advertise With Us

Drug-related deaths increased during the summer months

Drug-related deaths are on the rise in mid-Michigan and most share a common factor.
By Marz Anderson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drug-related deaths are on the rise in mid-Michigan and most share a common factor. Sparrow’s quarterly drug report showed 62 deaths in 5 mid-Michigan counties between July and September.

· Ingham

· Clinton

· Ionia

· Eaton

· Isabella

Ages ranged from 20 to 75 with 57 of those deaths have been classified as accidental.

“I think this is a continuous problem across the entire United States. It is an opioid epidemic that we’ve seen across all states. Ingham County is no exception,” said Michelle Fox, chief investigator for Sparrows Medical Examiner’s Office.

Drug-related deaths rose during the summer months in five mid-Michigan counties. Fox says this quarter’s numbers are significant.

“It is the highest that we’ve seen for total drug deaths across the five counties that the report encompasses for the past 7 years [for quarter 3].”

The use of opioids and cocaine laced with fentanyl was the biggest factor in these deaths. Patrick Patterson, Executive Director of Mid-Michigan Recovery Services. He says so many accidental deaths occur because users don’t know what they’re buying.

“Because none of this is regulated it happens on the street, very concerned about fentanyl cause it’s just so darn deadly.” “Fentanyl is not just being used singularity a lot of times it’s combined with another drug,” said Fox.

Health officials say gray skies and colder weather could lead to seasonal depression, in addition to the holiday season that many people will spend alone.

“Anybody in human services can tell you that holidays aren’t a rosy time for those we serve,” said Patterson.

Which could lead to an increase in the next quarter which Fox is expecting.

“Quarter 4 looks to be on the rise, so I wouldn’t be surprised if our final numbers show that there has been a rise in drug deaths.”

Last year, Sparrow’s Office of the Medical Examiner reported roughly 190 drug-related deaths. They were classified as either accidental or a suicide.

