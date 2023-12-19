City of Lansing, police officers facing $100M lawsuit over deadly officer-involved shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fieger Law announced Tuesday they filed a $100,000,000 lawsuit in Federal Court against the City of Lansing and three Lansing Police officers involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in early December.

According to Lansing Police, officers responded to a domestic assault situation at the 1660 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lansing on Dec. 1 at 11:19 p.m. A few minutes later, the call turned into a shooting when a witness told police that a woman was outside screaming that she was shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Stephen Ruis Romero, standing next to a car with an open door in the driveway. The woman was sitting in the car. Police told the man to show his hands and get on the ground when officials said the man presented a gun, leading to officers engaging the suspect. Shots were then fired at 11:26 p.m. According to Fieger Law, Romero was struck by at least one of the six bullets that were fired.

Officers then went up to the woman who originally called 911, where they discovered she was not shot. After on-scene medical attention, Romero was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Two officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

Fieger Law, on behalf of the Romero family, filed a lawsuit after viewing the police footage of the officer-involved shooting. The bodycam footage was released at around noon on Dec. 8. A lawyer said the family was not shown the uncut version of the bodycam footage and believed police should not have shot Romero.

“Mr. Romero was wrongfully killed by a police firing squad and the Romero family needs answers and justice,” said James Harrington, Vice President and Managing Partner of Fieger Law. “Mr. Romero was complying with every single officer command and rather than de-escalating the situation, the officers chose to kill a man in front of his family. The police violence must end.”

