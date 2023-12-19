Capital Area Salvation Army short of their $900,000 goal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army says it has less than a week left to meet its fundraising goal for the year. The Red Kettle Campaign pays for programs that help people in need all year long.

When you hear the sound of that bell... Major Nathan Johnson says people know what season it is.

“You hear the sound of the bell and you know exactly what’s going on, there’s a need in our area and you can help to meet it by putting something in the red bucket,” said Maj. Johnson.

With the goal set at $900,000, they say they haven’t even raised half of that yet. If the goal is not reached, they will have to cut back on assistance programs and refer people to other nearby locations.

“We’re hoping that people will come out and help us reach that goal,” said Maj. Johnson.

By stopping by one of the many locations throughout the Lansing area and putting money into the kettle but if you don’t have cash, The Salvation Army has new creative ways to donate like ‘Tap to Give’.

“There’s so much we can do, here locally we help with rent and utility assistance, we help with basic hygiene, household, food, whether its pantry food or serving meals at the center, or sandwiches out the door for those that are homeless and mobile. There’s just so many things,” said Maj. Johnson.

The Salvation Army’s donations don’t just come during the holiday season.

“Individuals and corporations alike step up to help us make a goal to serve the Tri-County area throughout the year,” said Maj. Johnson.

Serve the Tri-County area and make the most out of the season of giving.

If you would like to volunteer your time to be a bell ringer, you can sign up here.

If you would like to make an online donation, you can do so here.

Mail in donations can be sent to The Salvation Army located at 525 N Pennsylvania Ave. MI. 48912.

