Capital Area District Libraries accepting applications for 2024 Student Success Initiative Scholarship Program

(Capital Area District Libraries)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) announced Tuesday its accepting applications for the 2024 Student Success Initiative Scholarship program.

CADL is offering two $1,000 essay-based scholarships to high school seniors who are graduating for the 2023-24 school year to use towards any college-related expenses. CADL is one of the first libraries in the state to offer this type of scholarship.

“At CADL, we are committed to supporting students and ensuring they have the tools they need to be successful,” said CADL Collection Development Director Thais Rousseau. “That’s why we’re excited to offer a scholarship to graduating seniors that will help them continue their education and be successful during this next chapter of their lives.”

The scholarship program is being funded by donations from the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and donations made through Kroger Community Rewards. CADL said no library funds from taxpayers are being used to fund the scholarships.

Completed applications can be mailed to CADL, Attn: SSI Scholarship, 401 S. Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI 48933, or dropped off at CADL’s Administrative Offices—located on the third floor of the Downtown Lansing Branch. Applications can also be submitted via email to scholarship@cadl.org. Applicants without access to technology can use public computers at any of CADL’s 13 locations or check out a computer and hotspot from CADL’s Library of Things.

The deadline to receive completed applications is 11:59 p.m. EST on April 14, 2024. CADL will notify the awardees by May 6, 2024.

