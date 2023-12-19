Avian Influenza detected in a Muskegon County Flock, says MDARD

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Bird Flu has been detected in Muskegon County, according to the Michigan Dept of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD)

MDRAD said on Tuesday that the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or Bird Flu, in a commercial poultry facility from Muskegon County. This was the second detection of HPAI in a commercial facility since the disease was first detected in Michigan in 2022.

Experts state that every bird owner needs to take steps to protect their flock as wild birds move around in the environment.

“While this latest detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as wild birds are still present on the landscape with the mild winter temperatures. Direct or indirect contact with infected wild birds has been the point of infection for many of the HPAI-positive flocks in Michigan,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “The best strategy any bird owner has against this disease is prevention. It is essential to continue taking preventative measures to protect flocks from wild birds and the germs they could be carrying.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the risk to public health related to avian influenza is still low.

No birds or bird products contaminated with HPAI will be sold for consumption. Experts are reminding people that all poultry and eggs should be handled and cooked appropriately.

MDARD listed the following key steps to protect the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds:

“Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.”

