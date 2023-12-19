Authorities identify man who died in Blackman Township apartment fire

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The person who died after an apartment fire on Saturday was identified

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, Jackson Fire Department, and the Summit Township Fire Department were called out to a fire in Blackman Township at an apartment complex off of County Farm Road and Springport Road.

Officials said they found heavy smoke on the sixth floor of the apartment complex. There, they found an apartment room where the fire was contained. Fire crews searched the apartment and found a person inside. He was then taken outside and was given medical treatment but later died on the scene.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety identified the man as Barry Zyla, 66. Officials said he was the only one in the apartment at the time of the fire.

The fire was eventually put out, and smoke damage was found in the apartment, with additional smoke and water damage throughout the other apartment floors. A few residents were displaced due to the damage.

