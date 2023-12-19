Attorney: Appeal before Michigan Supreme Court in case involving Catholic Diocese of Lansing could set precedent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court is expected to hear an appeal in a sexual assault case involving the Catholic Diocese of Lansing.

Attorney Ven Johnson is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning as he said the court’s decision will set a legal precedent as it will reinterpret Michigan’s statute of limitations for sexual assaults involving those who were minors at the time of the assault.

Johnson’s client, Brian McLain, claims he was sexually abused by a Roman Catholic priest in 1999 while he was a minor attending W.J. Maxey Boys Training School in Whitmore Lake. He is attempting to bring a lawsuit against the Diocese of Lansing, the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and Father Richard Lobert.

The conference will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

