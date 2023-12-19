About 40 families receive free ham dinners through Holt High School’s pop-up pantry

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School provided ham meals, complete with all the fixings, to about 40 families who need a little help during the holidays as part of its pop-up pantry.

Pantry volunteers, including students and faculty, put together ham dinners with all kinds of sides from baked beans to rolls and butter to juice to cake mix and frosting for families who requested assistance. Families picked up their meals earlier Tuesday morning.

One volunteer said it’s a great feeling to be able to help out the community.

“It’s really heartwarming,” said Nancy Meredith, the early college advisor for Holt Public Schools. “It’s a good feeling to know that you’re helping individuals in need, and it’s even more fun to see the expressions on the student’s faces as they’re working on these projects and knowing that they are helping to make a difference.”

The pop-up pantry is funded by donations from the community.

