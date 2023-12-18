Advertise With Us

Traffic Alert: MLK Jr. Blvd at I-96 closed due to crash

(TPD)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound and southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or M-99, at I-96 are closed Monday morning due to a crash.

Officials said the road shut down at around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 and asked drivers to avoid the area.

