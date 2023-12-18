Sparrow sees increase in drug-related deaths in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services released its latest report on drug-related deaths in seven counties on Monday morning.

The report said from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, compared to the last two quarters, there was a sharp increase with at least 62 total drug-related deaths in Clinton, Livingston, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee counties.

(Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services)

The report broke down data by county on the number of drug-related deaths in the third quarter:

Clinton County: Three drug-related deaths

Eaton County: Seven drug-related deaths

Ingham County: 39 drug-related deaths

Ionia County: One drug-related death

Isabella County: Seven drug-related deaths

Livingston County: Three drug-related deaths

In Eaton County, deaths in connection to usage of cocaine, opioids and opioids with stimulants have increased compared to the last two quarters. In Ingham County, fentanyl and opioids with stimulants deaths have increased compared to the last two quarters. Drug-related deaths in Ionia County, however, had decreased to one death in the third quarter.

