Advertise With Us

Sparrow sees increase in drug-related deaths in Mid-Michigan

Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services released its third quarter report on drug-related deaths within seven counties
(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services released its latest report on drug-related deaths in seven counties on Monday morning.

The report said from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, compared to the last two quarters, there was a sharp increase with at least 62 total drug-related deaths in Clinton, Livingston, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee counties.

(Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services)

The report broke down data by county on the number of drug-related deaths in the third quarter:

  • Clinton County: Three drug-related deaths
  • Eaton County: Seven drug-related deaths
  • Ingham County: 39 drug-related deaths
  • Ionia County: One drug-related death
  • Isabella County: Seven drug-related deaths
  • Livingston County: Three drug-related deaths

In Eaton County, deaths in connection to usage of cocaine, opioids and opioids with stimulants have increased compared to the last two quarters. In Ingham County, fentanyl and opioids with stimulants deaths have increased compared to the last two quarters. Drug-related deaths in Ionia County, however, had decreased to one death in the third quarter.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after van hits CATA Bus in Lansing
Overnight stabbing leaves one person injured in Lansing
Police investigating threat made against congregation in East Lansing
Jared Goff throws 5 TD passes as NFC North-leading Lions bounce back, beat Broncos 42-17
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university

Latest News

Traffic Alert: MLK Jr. Blvd at I-96 closed due to crash
The Grand Rapids Police Department released a bodycam video that shows the moments where...
GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Officials were called out to a congregation in East Lansing about a bomb threat Sunday morning.
Police investigating threat made against congregation in East Lansing
GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Snowy...Windy Monday