Same-sex couples celebrate after Pope says gay couples can receive blessing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shift in Vatican policy now insists that same-sex couples will be able to receive what the church calls a simple blessing. However, the shift in policy doesn’t change the church’s stance on opposing same-sex marriage.

“I have been Catholic my entire life. I worked for the Diocese of Lansing for over 21 years. I loved my job. But I realized that if I wanted to marry my husband and live my true self, I had to leave that position out of respect for the church,” said Patrick Wells-O’Brien.

Patrick and his husband Demetrike are both Catholic.

“A lot of people who are gay, leave the church, because the church does not accept same-sex marriage. It doesn’t accept same-sex relationships. To me, I don’t want to leave my faith. It’s as much a part of who I am as being gay.”

On Monday, Pope Francis said priests can bless same-sex couples but, not same-sex marriages -- saying requests should not be subject to moral analysis. Patrick called it a welcoming statement.

“It’s a gesture that means progress and makes people like me feel more welcome.” He said the pope’s announcement is meaningful for him and his husband.

Lansing Diocese Director of Marriage and Family, Richard Budd, the spontaneous blessing does not impart status but, encourages them to seek God. “All this is clarifying is that if a gay couple wanted to approach a priest and ask for a blessing, that he can bless those individuals. That it’s not in any way changing what their status is in the eyes of the church.”

Budd said current church doctrine still said marriage is between a man and a woman. He said the pope’s declaration is meant to be more inclusive to all members of the Catholic Faith. “What gay couples can expect is a community that’s willing to invite them in to be part of our community of praise.”

“It’s not all of where we hoped that they will be. I would love to be married in the Catholic church one day. I don’t know if that will ever be possible, but this is progress.

The latest declaration marks a shift away from ruling that barred same-sex blessings in 2021. The blessings may be carried out as long as they are not part of regular church rituals or liturgies. They must also not take place at the same time as a civil union.

