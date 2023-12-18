Numerous crashes impacting traffic on EB I-94 at M-66, police say

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-94 is closed at M-66 Monday afternoon due to numerous crashes.

Michigan State Police said troopers are working to reopen lanes after numerous crashes were reported on Dec. 18. Police said drivers should slow down for the hazardous weather conditions.

Michigan State Police Fifth District will update on X, formerly known at Twitter, when the road will reopen to traffic.

