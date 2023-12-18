Advertise With Us

Numerous crashes impacting traffic on EB I-94 at M-66, police say

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-94 is closed at M-66 Monday afternoon due to numerous crashes.

Michigan State Police said troopers are working to reopen lanes after numerous crashes were reported on Dec. 18. Police said drivers should slow down for the hazardous weather conditions.

Michigan State Police Fifth District will update on X, formerly known at Twitter, when the road will reopen to traffic.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after van hits CATA Bus in Lansing
Overnight stabbing leaves one person injured in Lansing
Police investigating threat made against congregation in East Lansing
Jared Goff throws 5 TD passes as NFC North-leading Lions bounce back, beat Broncos 42-17
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university

Latest News

All gifts earned will be given to children in Michigan just before Christmas.
Filling a train with donations for Toy’s for Tots in Lansing
Filling a train with donations for Toy’s for Tots in Lansing
Filling a train with donations for Toys for Tots in Lansing
Gov. Whitmer signs bills aiming to lower costs with investments in education, infrastructure
Average Michigan gas prices drop below $3 per gallon, says AAA