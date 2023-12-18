Advertise With Us

No Plate Left Empty in Jackson Michigan!

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jackson Mich. (WILX) -This season, Jackson Michigan is making sure no plate is left empty !

Polly’s Country Market and The Dental Experience and teaming up for giveaway that will help community members who may need assistance with holiday dinner supplies this year.

They are working to give away 15 $50 gift certificates to families in need.

Both businesses have been in the community for years and wanted to give back to the town that gave to them.

You can nominate yourself or a friend in this giveaway by emailing admin@thedentalexp.com.

The gift certificates are good for anything in the store, excluding alcohol, tobacco and lottery items.

They can also be used at any of the Polly’s Country Markets.

For more information, visit https://www.thedentalexp.com/.

