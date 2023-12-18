Mid-Michigan Matters: Struggling with alcoholism during the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are a special time when you get to spend quality time with your loved ones.

However, for those struggling with addiction or alcoholism, it can be quite challenging.

Joining us today on Mid-Michigan Matters is Jessica Stewart, from the Recovery Center at the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.