Michigan man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a child

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child, said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten on Monday.

29-year-old Torey Franklin from Grand Rapids admitted that in 2022, he used online advertisements to offer the sexual services of a minor to prospective customers.

Totten said Franklin would negotiate prices and sexual acts with prospective customers before transporting the minor to multiple locations. He would then get paid through a money-sharing application.

Officials said he was captured due to Operation Cross Country, which is a coordinated operation by the FBI to find and assist victims of human trafficking.

Franklin faces up to life in prison as a result of his guilty plea and conviction.

“Trafficking in any form is intolerable, but the sex trafficking of a minor is especially cruel,” said Totten. “My office is committed to holding traffickers legally accountable for the lasting harm they cause to children within our district.”

