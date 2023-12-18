Advertise With Us

Lansing Symphony Orchestra holds holiday concert

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Symphony Orchestra held its annual Holiday Pops concert today.

This musical experience featured a combination of classic musical arrangements and seasonal tunes while also having guest opera and Broadway vocalist Teri Hansen. Some Lansing area high school students had the opportunity to join the symphonic orchestra and show off their talents. News 10 spoke with one student who told us working with the orchestra has been great.

“I’m really glad to be able to do this because it’s really nice to work with these musicians because it’s a lot different than any other orchestras that I get to be a part of,” said student Alec Jachalke

Alec and a few other students played three songs in the first half of the show.

