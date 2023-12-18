Hall of Fame Class To Be Announced Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2024 Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame class will be announced on this Sunday’s Staudt on Sports program on WILX TV. The half hour show airs at 11am. It has been custom for many years that the incoming class is announced on this show. The selection committee chose nine individuals and two area high school teams last week. The dinner ceremonies will be held next August.

