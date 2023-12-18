Advertise With Us

GRAPHIC: Grand Rapids police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Rapids Police Department released a bodycam video that shows the moments where officers shot at a suspect.

The incident unfolded at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday after police responded to a call of trouble with a person. According to police, the 19-year-old suspect was acting erratically.

The video shows the suspect running toward police with a box cutter in his hand. The officer gave several warnings to the suspect and then shot the 19-year-old.

After being shot, the suspect got up and ran into a nearby garage, where he told police he had a knife. When he stepped out of the garage, the bodycam video showed the suspect charging at the officer again—that’s when a second officer shot the suspect.

The two officers involved are currently on paid administrative leave. Grand Rapids police said the suspect is expected to recover.

