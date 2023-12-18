Former Oregon State TE Jack Velling commits to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jack Velling is transferring to Michigan State for the 2024 football season. According to his X account, Velling says he’s committed to MSU.

The 6′4 241-pound tight end wrapped up his sophomore campaign with 29 catches for 438 yards and 8 touchdowns. The starting TE from last season was Maliq Carr, who entered the portal a week ago.

This is another big pickup for Jonathan Smith and the new MSU coaching staff.

