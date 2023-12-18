Former MSU standout tallies 8th touchdown of the year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The second-round draft pick for the Green Bay Packers now has eight touchdowns on the season. The former Michigan State wide receiver continues to impress in his rookie season.

Reed scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and has quickly become Jordan Love’s go-to wide receiver. He’s second amongst all rookie wide receivers in touchdowns and is only one behind Jordan Addison.

