First Presbyterian Church hosts food pantry in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Presbyterian Church organized a fundraiser today at Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale.

The objective of the event was to raise money for people in need. According to the organizers, the food pantry of First Presbyterian Church is one of the busiest in the Lansing area.

“We use to feed about 12 to 15 families a day and now we’re up to almost 25 or 30 every day of the week,” said volunteer John Anderson.

The event provided pizza, snacks, and a cash bar. All the funds collected tonight will go to the First Presbyterian food pantry.

