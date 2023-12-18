First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front blasts through the area this morning with snow showers. Snow accumulation in our area today should be less than an inch. If you are traveling west of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo today significantly higher snowfall amounts are possible. Behind the cold front gusty winds are expected across the area this afternoon that will continue into this evening. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible. Make sure to secure or bring indoors any loose things in the yard including Christmas decorations. Temperatures most of today should hold in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Tonight the actual air temperature drops back into the low 20s.

We should get back into some sunshine for Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. High temperatures are expected to return to the 40s Wednesday through the weekend. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry. Rain showers are possible on Friday. Saturday and Sunday should be mostly cloudy. An early look at Christmas Day is showing rain showers and high temperatures near 50º.

What are the chances for a white Christmas this year?

Christmas Day is a week away and the odds of seeing any snow on the holiday is quite low. While this is the state of Michigan and we can never truly rule it out, the long range outlook tells us that it is looking less and less likely with each passing day. Temperatures are expected to trend above normal with highs in the 40s later this week and even through the weekend. That makes it difficult for any systems that might come through to give us any accumulation of snow. Remember, a white Christmas is defined by having one inch of snow or more on the ground.

Historically speaking, northern parts of Mid-Michigan have about a 55-60% chance of seeing a white Christmas, while southern parts only sees around 40-45%. Many may remember that last year we got a punch of cold air then a large system just before Christmas that brought most of our area a big helping of snow just before the big holiday. Before that, our region had not seen a white Christmas in five years, when we had about two inches of snow on the ground in 2017. In fact, on two of those between years we were in the 50s on Christmas Day; 2019 and 2021.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 18, 2023

Average High: 35º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 55° 1895

Lansing Record Low: -25° 1884

Jackson Record High: 58º 1939

Jackson Record Low: -3º 1926

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.