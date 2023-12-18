Filling a train with donations for Toys for Tots in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Lansing, Voiture 946 hosted a children’s Christmas party and also collected donations for Toys for Tots on Sunday.

Their objective was to fill their train with the maximum number of donations. We interviewed the event’s commander, who shared what this day means to him.

“Today’s a big day for helping the community because you’ve got some kids who wouldn’t have a Christmas if it were not for toys for tots and um it’s just very fulfilling knowing that we are helping out those who are less fortunate,” said Rich Adams.

All gifts earned will be given to children in Michigan just before Christmas.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.