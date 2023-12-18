Families enjoy brunch with Santa Claus in Clarklake

CLARKLAKE, Mich. (WILX) - A local bar and grill in Clarklake, organized a Christmas event for children and their families on Saturday.

Children were seen having a great time at Eagles Nest Bar and Grill, where they got the opportunity to take photos with Santa and share their Christmas wishes with him.

The kids were also treated to a free pancake breakfast. We spoke with the owners who explained why this event is so special to them.

“We just like to spread the Christmas cheer to everybody and get everyone together with their families, extended families, and loved ones and just have a good breakfast and come and check what we have going on here and get to see Santa and get excited about Christmas coming up,” said owner Chelsea Huff.

All the kids also received a gift bag to take home after the event.

