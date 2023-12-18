Advertise With Us

Detroit Lions look to clinch playoffs for the first time since 2017 with Eagles win

Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lions took down the Denver Broncos on Saturday night 42-17. With the win it put Detroit in three different scenarios to clinch the playoffs this week. The other two situations didn’t transpire, but if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football then the Lions are in.

It was a pair of rookies Sam Laporta and Jahmyr Gibbs that were teamed up to score 5 total touchdowns in the win over Denver. If the Eagles win then the Lions would be in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Detroit lost to Seattle back in 2017 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. It was the Seahawks that needed to lose for Detroit to make the postseason last season. Once again, it’s Seattle that needs to lose for the Lions to clinch the playoffs.

