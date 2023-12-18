Counseling Begins For Green

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Draymond Green has begun at least three weeks of counseling for his alleged anger management problems. The 33 year old Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after being ejected for the 20th time last week in his pro career. If he is reinstated at the conclusion of counseling he would end up missing approximately a dozen games.

