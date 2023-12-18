Advertise With Us

Counseling Begins For Green

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon...
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, center, confront each other as guard Dyson Daniels (11) looks on during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)(Darren Yamashita | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Draymond Green has begun at least three weeks of counseling for his alleged anger management problems. The 33 year old Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after being ejected for the 20th time last week in his pro career. If he is reinstated at the conclusion of counseling he would end up missing approximately a dozen games.

