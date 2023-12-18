Charges filed in St. Johns holiday trolley incident

ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A man from St. Johns is facing charges after allegedly tipping over a passenger trolley during the St. Johns Saint Nick Parade.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, has been charged with two counts of moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function, a misdemeanor.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The charges stem from a Dec. 1 incident where a passenger trolley flipped over with 21 people on board.

In total, 16 people were injured.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor.

“Offering safe, enjoyable downtown celebrations is part of what makes this a wonderful community,” says St. Johns City Manager Chad Gamble. “We continue to identify any and all ways to improve public safety at our events.”

