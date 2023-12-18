Benefit Hockey Game Set For Munn Arena

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The second annual PGA of Michigan/Detroit Red Wings alumni benefit hockey game is set for February 18th at 1pm at Munn Arena. The game features two 30-minute running halves. It benefits various Veterans groups. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. The Red Wings’ foe is a team made up of Michigan professional golfers who also play hockey. The inaugural game last year raised $85,000.

