Benefit Hockey Game Set For Munn Arena

Hockey
Hockey(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The second annual PGA of Michigan/Detroit Red Wings alumni benefit hockey game is set for February 18th at 1pm at Munn Arena. The game features two 30-minute running halves. It benefits various Veterans groups. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. The Red Wings’ foe is a team made up of Michigan professional golfers who also play hockey. The inaugural game last year raised $85,000.

