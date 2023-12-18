Advertise With Us

Average Michigan gas prices drop below $3 per gallon, says AAA

(Source: MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas price in Michigan has dropped 15 cents, making it a new 2023-low.

AAA said Michiganders will be paying an average of $2.96 per gallon. The price is 35 cents less than last month and 12 cents less since December 2022.

With more than 3.3 million Michigan residents planning to drive to their holiday destinations, AAA expects road travel to be the second highest on record after 2019. Drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season, when the Michigan average on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day was $2.99 and $3.19, respectively.

In Lansing, average gas prices fell 18.2 cents last week, averaging $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 26.9 cents lower than last month and .3 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price has fallen 9.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

The national average price of gas fell 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon on Dec. 18. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

