Advertise With Us

Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Majors was confronted Tuesday, May 9, with a revised domestic violence charge stemming from a woman’s allegations that the Marvel star twisted her arm, struck her head and shoved her into a vehicle in New York City in March.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.

A Manhattan jury found Majors, 34, guilty of assault and harassment. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment. Majors, who was asked to stand and face the jurors as the verdict was read, showed no immediate reaction, looking slightly downward.

The charges stemmed from a dispute between the “Creed III” actor and his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that began in the backseat of a chauffeured car and spilled into the streets of Manhattan one night last March.

Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, accused Majors of an attack inside the vehicle that left her in “excruciating” pain. She said he struck her in the head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

Majors’ lawyers said she was the aggressor, alleging that she flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message on his phone sent by another woman. They said Jabbari had spread a “fantasy” to take down the actor, who was only trying to regain his phone and get away safely.

The verdict dealt a major blow to Majors, who was on the verge of Hollywood stardom until his arrest in March sent his career into a tailspin.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after van hits CATA Bus in Lansing
Overnight stabbing leaves one person injured in Lansing
Police investigating threat made against congregation in East Lansing
Jared Goff throws 5 TD passes as NFC North-leading Lions bounce back, beat Broncos 42-17
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university

Latest News

All gifts earned will be given to children in Michigan just before Christmas.
Filling a train with donations for Toy’s for Tots in Lansing
$65 Million in investments heading to Michigan aims to Improve roadways, reduce accidents
AG Dana Nessel lists tips to protect consumers from sudden business closures
Numerous crashes impacting traffic on EB I-94 at M-66, police say