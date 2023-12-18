$65 Million in investments heading to Michigan aims to Improve roadways, reduce accidents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is set to receive nearly $50 million in Safe Streets and Roads for All (SSRA) grants for projects in the cities of Detroit and Dearborn.

This also included a combined $15.7 million in SSRA planning and demonstration funding for 13 community projects. The grants are aimed to provide infrastructure funding to improve roadways to reduce accidents as Michigan officials said traffic crashes are the leading cause of death in Michigan for people under the age of 45.

“Every Michigander should feel safe in their community. That means driving without fear of hitting a pothole or safely commuting on the buses or a bicycle,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s investments in Michigan will improve quality of life for families by improving our roads and reducing accidents. I’m grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and our representatives in DC for prioritizing and delivering on infrastructure. Together, we will build up our state, grow our economy, and make real difference in people’s lives.”

Part of the grant will go toward Detroit where $24.8 million will go to improve safety and bus stop accessibility at 56 high-crash intersections, while also improving safer transfers between bus routes, including widening the sidewalk, increasing the visibility of crosswalks, and updating intersection lighting.

In Dearborn, the city was selected to receive $24.8 million to fund a roadway configuration project focusing on a dual-lane reduction on Warren Avenue.

“Warren Avenue is a cornerstone of our city. For too long, the area has endured serious traffic safety challenges,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. “These dollars will go a long way in helping us reimagine traffic and pedestrian safety along the corridor and, in doing so, improve its walkability and access to local businesses. I am grateful to our congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib for her tremendous support in helping us secure this impactful grant award. We are fortunate to also have a partner in Wayne County Executive Warren Evans in revitalizing this critical county road.”

Below are the grant funds going towards a project by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) that will make roads on Southeast Michigan’s High Injury network safer for people of all ages and abilities:

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

