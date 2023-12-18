22-year-old Charlotte man dies in Calhoun County crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old man from Charlotte died on Monday after crashing into a tree, Michigan State Police said.

Brady Pritchard, from Charlotte, was discovered by a passer-by off the south side of Verona Rd.

Pritchard had veered off the road and ran into a nearby group of trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. It’s unknown of alcohol, drugs, or speed were a factor.

