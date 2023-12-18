22-year-old Charlotte man dies in Calhoun County crash
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old man from Charlotte died on Monday after crashing into a tree, Michigan State Police said.
Brady Pritchard, from Charlotte, was discovered by a passer-by off the south side of Verona Rd.
Pritchard had veered off the road and ran into a nearby group of trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. It’s unknown of alcohol, drugs, or speed were a factor.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.