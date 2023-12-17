Students begin a new chapter as they graduate from Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday was an important day for many Michigan State University students.

Students earning their bachelor’s degrees finally had the opportunity to walk across the stage, collect their degrees, and start the next chapter of their lives.

Michigan State held its Fall Commencement Ceremonies for the class of 2023, and it took place at the Breslin Center.

The event featured several guest speakers, including David MacMillan, a Nobel Prize recipient.

News 10 would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the Fall Class of 2023 on their graduation.

