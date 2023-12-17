Advertise With Us

Students begin a new chapter as they graduate from Michigan State University

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday was an important day for many Michigan State University students.

Students earning their bachelor’s degrees finally had the opportunity to walk across the stage, collect their degrees, and start the next chapter of their lives.

Michigan State held its Fall Commencement Ceremonies for the class of 2023, and it took place at the Breslin Center.

The event featured several guest speakers, including David MacMillan, a Nobel Prize recipient.

News 10 would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the Fall Class of 2023 on their graduation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation into alleged confidentiality breach
Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Lansing
Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
East Lansing ordered to pay orchard owner who refused to host gay weddings

Latest News

The event featured several guest speakers, including David MacMillan, a Nobel Prize recipient.
Students begin a new chapter in their life as they graduate from MSU
Showers become likely Saturday night and last into Sunday.
Rain is back in the forecast beginning Saturday night
One person dies during apartment fire in Blackman Township
Showers return to Mid-Michigan late Saturday night into Sunday.
Staying warm but with some rain this weekend