Police investigating threat made against congregation in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials were called out to a congregation in East Lansing about a bomb threat Sunday morning.

On Sunday at 11 a.m., police responded to a bomb threat at a congregation on Coolidge Road. East Lansing police, officials from Michigan State University, and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene.

They determined there was no threat to the congregation or to the public at large.

“We take these types of threats very seriously,” said East Lansing Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Pride. “We will utilize any and all resources to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.