Advertise With Us

Overnight stabbing leaves one person injured in Lansing

(Credit: KALB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was injured overnight Saturday after a stabbing in the northern part of Lansing.

On Saturday, at 10:30 p.m. the Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing on the 700 block of Bates Street.

Officials said one person was found with minor injuries. A suspect was arrested on the scene.

Meanwhile, police said the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies during apartment fire in Blackman Township
MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation into alleged confidentiality breach
East Lansing ordered to pay orchard owner who refused to host gay weddings
WILX FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HOOPS
Friday Night Frenzy Week 4 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores
christmas lights generic
Christmas music and light show illuminates downtown Portland

Latest News

One driver injured after car crash in Lansing
First Alert Weather Sunday morning webcast from WILX News 10
A Taste Of Winter Monday
Michigan State University students hosts a Scrubs Fashion Show
Lansing police increase traffic enforcement amid holiday season