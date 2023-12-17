Overnight stabbing leaves one person injured in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was injured overnight Saturday after a stabbing in the northern part of Lansing.

On Saturday, at 10:30 p.m. the Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing on the 700 block of Bates Street.

Officials said one person was found with minor injuries. A suspect was arrested on the scene.

Meanwhile, police said the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.