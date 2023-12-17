Advertise With Us

One driver injured after car crash in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A driver is in critical condition Sunday after a car crash in Old Town.

The crash happened on the corner of Larch Street and César E. Chávez Avenue where officials said a van hit a bus. News 10 crews were on the scene and were told by Lansing police the driver of the van is in critical condition.

Crews saw the damaged van being towed away from the scene.

The corner of Larch Street and César E. Chávez Avenue was closed due to the crash.

It is unknown what caused the van to hit the bus as of Sunday.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

