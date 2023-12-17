Mid-Michigan participates in laying wreaths across America

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Community members, along with former and current military members, joined together to lay a holiday wreath on the graves of the men and women who served our country.

On Saturday, Oak Grove Cemetery participated in Wreaths Across America. The wreath-laying tradition began more than 30 years ago, and more than 2.5 million wreaths are placed on graves across America.

Long after a grave has sunk back into the ground and the names on the markers have weathered away, the men and women who gave their lives for our country will still be heroes.

A wreath was placed on the final resting place of those heroic individuals so that their courage and sacrifice would not be forgotten.

“This freedom that we enjoy, such a rare, precious, and fragile thing in human history was bought for us at a price,” said Peter Jennings, a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps. “Some of the men who paid that price are buried here in this cemetery

Wreaths Across America is an annual tradition at many national and state cemeteries across the country. In Hillsdale, the day began with a presentation of wreaths and a ceremony that included every branch of the military.

Beth Baker, an honorary member of the American Legion, expressed that her late husband, who served in the Marine Corps, could be commemorated with a wreath on Saturday.

“Never forgotten” is a message that Dianne Paul hopes many of the kids who attended today’s event can take with them.

A tribute to the men and women who serve the U.S.

