Michigan State University students hosts a Scrubs Fashion Show

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fashion show was organized by the art and medical students at Michigan State University on Saturday evening.

The art students helped by designing donated scrubs in different colors, patterns, and diversity. All the money raised from the fashion show went to benefit the Care Free Medical Clinic, which provides medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health care services to Lansing-area residents.

News 10 spoke with one organizer who shared what inspired him to create the show.

“I was on the runway before but I was like you what, I want to see what it’s like behind the stage, behind the scenes, production, putting together a cohesive event that’s for charity,” said Donovan Dennis, the creator of the event “And specifically, one that advocates for the local community um because providing medical care to folks that are underserved is a huge passion of mine.”

This was the first fashion show. The organizers hope to continue the event in the future.

