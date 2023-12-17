Advertise With Us

Michigan State University students hosts a Scrubs Fashion Show

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fashion show was organized by the art and medical students at Michigan State University on Saturday evening.

The art students helped by designing donated scrubs in different colors, patterns, and diversity. All the money raised from the fashion show went to benefit the Care Free Medical Clinic, which provides medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health care services to Lansing-area residents.

News 10 spoke with one organizer who shared what inspired him to create the show.

“I was on the runway before but I was like you what, I want to see what it’s like behind the stage, behind the scenes, production, putting together a cohesive event that’s for charity,” said Donovan Dennis, the creator of the event “And specifically, one that advocates for the local community um because providing medical care to folks that are underserved is a huge passion of mine.”

This was the first fashion show. The organizers hope to continue the event in the future.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation into alleged confidentiality breach
Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Lansing
Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
East Lansing ordered to pay orchard owner who refused to host gay weddings

Latest News

Lansing police increase traffic enforcement amid holiday season
Mid-Michigan participates in laying wreaths across America
Family hosts ‘Bags for Bears fundraiser’ for kids in the hospital
Students begin a new chapter as they graduate from Michigan State University