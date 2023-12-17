Advertise With Us

Lansing police increase traffic enforcement amid holiday season

(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department announced they are starting their three weeks of traffic enforcement in partnership with the Office of Highway Safety and Planning.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 16, the LPD will have more officers on the road patrolling, looking for drunk drivers and drivers who are speeding in the Lansing area.

Meanwhile, drivers in Mid-Michigan may also notice more Michigan State Police troopers on the road where officials will be looking more for impaired drivers as they begin their ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign. Since the pandemic, the Office of Highway Safety Planning has noticed a slight increase in impaired driving. They attribute this to the reduced presence of police officers on patrol during the pandemic, which has resulted in more risky behaviors behind the wheel.

If people are caught driving while impaired, they could be arrested, taken to jail, and face a hefty amount of legal fees.

The LPD said on Facebook that its mission is to reduce traffic crashes that come from these violations.

Officials ask people to do their part in making sure everyone gets home safely during the holidays.

